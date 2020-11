BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say they have found the body of a missing man.

Domenic Morse, 20, was found dead in a wooded area of Burlington.

Police tell us there was no foul play.

The former UVM student was reported missing last week, prompting searches in the area.

