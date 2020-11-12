Advertisement

Mystery smell closes Fanny Allen operating rooms

The operating rooms at Fanny Allen will close this month out of an abundance of caution as staffers continue to report dizziness, nausea and a mystery smell at the facility.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center is closing its operating rooms on the Fanny Allen campus in Colchester.

Hospital leaders say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after staffers reported dizziness and nausea along with a mysterious smell in the area.

All employees who experienced symptoms since last fall have been treated and recovered, and patients have not reported symptoms at any time.

Air quality data continues to be normal and has been within normal and safe levels during each incident.

However, the hospital has been unable to determine exactly what keeps causing the problem.

The operating rooms will close on Nov. 17.

The outpatient rehab, urgent care and COVID-19 testing areas will stay open.

Because the surgery schedule at UVM Medical Center’s main campus has been scaled back due to the cyberattack and COVID-19, most cases will be accommodated there in the coming weeks.

