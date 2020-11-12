Advertisement

NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance

Colin Gillis
Colin Gillis(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF EDWARDS, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities were spotted digging up soil on a property in St. Lawrence County Tuesday that may provide information on a 2012 cold case.

Troopers confirmed to WCAX they were following a lead in the disappearance of Colin Gillis of Tupper Lake. The 18-year-old was last seen walking on Route 3 near the St. Lawrence County - Franklin County line on March 11, 2012. His disappearance triggered a massive search, but the teenager was never found.

State police and a backhoe were seen on the old Noble Farm property off County Route 24, also known as Edwards-Russell Road. Authorities tell they were following up on a lead in the Gillis case, but declined further comment.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Wednesday that law enforcement filled him in on the Edwards operation, but would not comment further because it’s an ongoing investigation.

