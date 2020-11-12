Plattsburgh celebrates local veterans

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Veterans Day tradition continued in Plattsburgh at the US Oval.

Dozens gathered at the Veterans Park to honor and thank local veterans on Veterans Day. The ceremony consisted of prayers, recognitions of those who served locally and the folding of the flag.

Assemblyman Billy Jones and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman were there and made speeches of thanks to the men and women in the military who keep this country free. The ceremony was put on by the Disabled Veterans of America Plattsburgh Chapter.

Bonnie Mahnk, with the DVA, says being in the military is a defining moment in life. "Not every veteran has known the full fury of that battle, but most count their time in uniform among the most defying of their lives. The military drew out the best that was in them, instilling the highest standard of diligence, discipline and loyalty. A bond joining every veteran from every branch of service,”

A community service award was presented to Cooper Davis for his participation in a Memorial Day service honoring the fallen.

