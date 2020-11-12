Advertisement

Plattsburgh celebrates local veterans

Veterans Day ceremony in Plattsburgh
Veterans Day ceremony in Plattsburgh(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Veterans Day tradition continued in Plattsburgh at the US Oval.

Dozens gathered at the Veterans Park to honor and thank local veterans on Veterans Day. The ceremony consisted of prayers, recognitions of those who served locally and the folding of the flag.

Assemblyman Billy Jones and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman were there and made speeches of thanks to the men and women in the military who keep this country free. The ceremony was put on by the Disabled Veterans of America Plattsburgh Chapter.

Bonnie Mahnk, with the DVA, says being in the military is a defining moment in life. "Not every veteran has known the full fury of that battle, but most count their time in uniform among the most defying of their lives. The military drew out the best that was in them, instilling the highest standard of diligence, discipline and loyalty. A bond joining every veteran from every branch of service,”

A community service award was presented to Cooper Davis for his participation in a Memorial Day service honoring the fallen.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
A juvenile was arrested following concerns of possessing explosives in St. Albans Town.
Juvenile arrested following concerns of explosive device

Latest News

Shaw's said Wednesday the company will apply for hazard pay on behalf of its Vermont employees,...
State encouraging big businesses to apply for employees’ hazard pay
nh
GOP regains control in Concord, NH
File photo
How the pandemic has changed recruiting for armed services
File photo
Vt. lawmakers hash out options to meet safely next session