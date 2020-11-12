Sanders: would accept spot on Biden’s Cabinet

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is indirectly saying he’d accept a position on President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“If I had the portfolio that would allow me to stand up for working families, would I do it? Yes, I would,” said Sen. Sanders.

As of now, Sanders has not been offered a position as Biden’s Labor Secretary.

According to CNN, Sanders has started campaigning for the job and is seeking the support of top labor leaders.

A longtime senior labor leader says Sanders has personally called union chiefs asking for their backing, but he’s getting mixed reactions.

We’re told cabinet announcements are possible before the end of the week and others are expected in the following weeks.

