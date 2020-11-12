Advertisement

Sununu bracing for daily COVID case counts to triple in coming days

Gov. Chris Sununu at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Chris Sununu at Thursday's briefing(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite new restrictions on interstate recreation, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he expects coronavirus numbers there to get worse before they get better.

Sununu Thursday said the state is prepared to open up a surge hospital if it has to. “We have 350 cases today. If you ask me where we’re gonna be in two weeks, I think we’re over 1,000. I think that’s it, and we’re preparing for that,” he said.

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Sununu pointed out that while the total number of deaths continues to increase -- it now stands at 495 -- the percentage of people who get the virus and die is far lower than we saw in the spring.

