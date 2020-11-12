Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Police investigate a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.
Police investigate a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested a 27-year-old in connection with a shooting early Wednesday morning downtown.

Tabakal Mohamed will be in court Thursday for second degree attempted murder and drug charges. Police say Mohamed was involved in the gunfight on Pine Street that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say two guns were involved -- one belonged to the victim, but they don’t believe the victim fired his weapon.

Authorities say there were also three people present when the shooting took place and that the victim and the shooter know each other.

The victim, who has not been identified, is in stable condition.

