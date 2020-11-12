Suspect in Plattsburgh child luring case found dead

PLATTSBURGH N.Y. (WCAX) - A Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy at the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh last year has been found dead at a local motel.

Authorities say John Froom died by suicide at the City Motel in Plattsburgh Town.

He was accused last December of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy to his car from the hockey rink. He was also accused earlier this year of following children around and urinating on a Plattsburgh beach. Witnesses also told police Froom was inappropriately touching himself in front of several people including a 12-year-old.

Froom was scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Related Stories:

Judge gives man accused of lewd behavior at Plattsburgh beach deadline on plea deal

Man accused of trying to lure child back in court on different charges

Man accused of trying to lure child arrested again

Plattsburgh community concerned by release of attempted child abduction suspect

Court documents show subterfuge by suspect in attempted child abduction

Plattsburgh police gather tips on child luring suspect

Man charged with trying to lure 4-year-old boy in Plattsburgh

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.