Suspect in Plattsburgh child luring case found dead

John Froom/File
John Froom/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH N.Y. (WCAX) - A Minnesota man accused of attempting to lure a young boy at the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh last year has been found dead at a local motel.

Authorities say John Froom died by suicide at the City Motel in Plattsburgh Town.

He was accused last December of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy to his car from the hockey rink. He was also accused earlier this year of following children around and urinating on a Plattsburgh beach. Witnesses also told police Froom was inappropriately touching himself in front of several people including a 12-year-old.

Froom was scheduled to be in court Thursday.

