Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another grim record for Vermont on Thursday as the count of new COVID-19 cases hit 109.

That breaks the state’s one-day record for new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row and exceeds the six-week projection that health officials presented Tuesday.

The previous record of 72 new cases was set Wednesday, the most since April 3 when there were 70 new cases.

Of the 109 new cases reported Thursday, 46 were in Washington County, which also led the way on Wednesday.

Washington County has been at the center of the hockey broomball outbreak that now accounts for upward of 125 cases.

The state is preparing for surge plans which are administered by the National Guard. The surge site at the Champlain Valley Expo is still up from the spring, but the state is now adding 100 new beds. They are also staging a 50-bed field hospital near Rutland.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 109 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,651. There have been a total of 59 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.9%. A total of 197,619 tests have been conducted, 218 travelers are being monitored, 10,563 have completed monitoring, and 1,958 have recovered.

Click here for the Vermont Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Related Stories:

Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record

Vermont sees highest single-day COVID-19 case count since early spring

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.