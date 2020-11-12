Vermont cyclist sets record in Arkansas race

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A professional cyclist from Vermont traveled out of his comfort zone to capture the fastest known time in one of the country’s toughest races. Of the 20 people who started the race last week, only five were able to finish. Our Scott Fleishman caught up with the new “King” of the Arkansas Country Race.

Richmond’s Ted King has been a professional cyclist for a decade. And if there’s been a big race out there, King has competed in it, including the Tour de France. But King recently returned from one of the biggest accomplishments of his career: the Arkansas High Country Race. It’s a 1,000-mile race with climbs upward of 80,000 feet. Not only did King finish the race, but he also became just the third known cyclist to finish in under five days. And yes, he set the record for finishing the race: four days, 20 hours and 51 minutes.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Ted King joins me now. Ted, congratulations. Welcome back. Let’s get the health stuff out of the way first. Not a lot of people are traveling for competitions these days. You drove to Arkansas and now you’re on quarantine. Did you have any reservations about traveling right now during the pandemic?

Ted King: I mean, my wife and I, we got a van mid-summer and that allowed us to travel the country and certainly be safe in doing so. An event like this is inherently socially distanced. They say ready, set, go and you disperse all over the Arkansas countryside. So, given the safe ability to get out there and given the safe ability of the competition itself, I was really excited and intrigued.

Scott Fleishman: A 1,000-mile self-sufficient race. It’s something you don’t do. So how did you prepare for it?

Ted King: Yeah, the sport of bike packing is new to me. You know, it involved camping out in my backyard and making sure that I had enough clothing and the right sleeping bag and the Bivvy for an overnight trip. You really can’t train for the huge distances that you’re covering in the race. A race like this is so unique to me because it purely has one start line and one finish line. So, it’s up to you how long you want to go before you rest.

Scott Fleishman: When you first set out to do this, I don’t think records were even floating around in your mind.

Ted King: Knowing how far out of my element I was going to be, I didn’t, I didn’t want to chase a particular time. I didn’t want to have a threshold for success. I mean, for me, success was going to be to finish safely. I was aware that I was coming down to the wire to that previous FKT and this was, it was pretty darn cool to take it.

Scott Fleishman: You must have been in so much pain, but at the same time, the feeling of joy that you were able to get it done and have now the new fastest known time.

Ted King: It was such a mix of emotions and feelings and, you know, physical exhaustion, mental exhaustion. I’ve never, even with a now 8-month-old daughter, I’ve never experienced anything being close to that with the sleep deprivation. I think I probably averaged two hours of sleep a night. And then the other 20 hours you’re moving and the other two hours you might be stopping to eat or working on the bike. It ended up being considerably harder than even I expected. You’re doing these calculations nonstop. How many calories do I need? When was the last time I had something to drink? Do I need to filter water from the stream? Just things that are so out of my traditional cycling element, but it was a wild, wild ride.

Scott Fleishman: Ted, congratulations. Good luck with the rest of your quarantine. Hopefully, everything’s happy and healthy for you going forward. Just a great accomplishment. Rest up.

Ted King: Thank you very much. Yeah, resting is the easy part.

King showed us the additions he had to make to his bike in order to survive the grueling trek.

“We have the generating hub, which is wired up here, from the wires and meets the light. The light and then from the back, there’s a USB. So, you can be charging GPS, charging your phone, charging any other number of electronics you might be having with you. Here’s quick, easy access to food. My toothbrush is on there because you don’t even want to stop the waste time, brushing your teeth. Off to the side, to keep more food down here, some bike tools and essentials here. I had my Bivvy sack, a down jacket because it is getting down to low 30s, high 20s in the night. I have all sorts of other things here that I might not want to have super quick access to. I had a stove, so I can be making coffee. And then even down to this, not filling up water as often as you might, otherwise, if you’re on a traditional bike ride. So having just a spare water bottle makes a huge difference,” King said.

And again, King is now home in quarantine. He says he’s feeling much better physically than in the days following the race.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.