Vermont prosecutor seeking donations to help the homeless

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The prosecutor in Vermont’s largest county is collecting items to help the homeless.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says they want to create “emergency kits.” They’re looking for donations of travel-sized products, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, sanitizing wipes, and other hygiene items. They are also looking for individually packed snacks, hats and gloves. George says that once the kits are assembled they will be distributed to a number of community partners.

George says Vermont is preparing for what could be a difficult winter. She says that when basic needs are met, people are less likely to commit crimes. 

