Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
File photo
Vt. reopening key COVID surge sites as cases spike
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers

Latest News

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack
Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show