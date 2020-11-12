West Rutland convenience store robbed at knife-point again

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a man they was involved in an armed robbery at the Stewarts Shop in West Rutland Wednesday night just before 9 p.m.

We’re told he pulled out a knife and ordered the clerk to give him the money in the register.

He left the store with a large amount of money and was last seen walking west on Main Street.

The store was also robbed at knife-point a couple of months ago back in October. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

