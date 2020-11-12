BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We knew it was coming and here it is! Regular old November weather!

Clouds have been stubborn behind the departing cold front today, and while we expect to have some clearing overnight tonight, there will be more clouds returning Friday.

Friday, there may be some breaks of sun, but clouds will be persistent and there is the chance for a few scattered rain showers, mixed with snow showers in the mountains overnight.

Saturday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.

Sunday the clouds will return with rain showers developing and some snow showers in the mountains especially overnight.

Rain and snow showers will linger Monday morning but then the sun will break through again.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, but it will be breezy and chilly with highs only in the 30s.

By then we’ll be thinking the 70s we enjoyed this week were just a dream!

