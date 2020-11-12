Advertisement

Youth hockey ordered to stay close to home

Campion Area, Lebanon, New Hampshire
Campion Area, Lebanon, New Hampshire(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Youth hockey teams in our region will need to stay closer to home due to a new agreement signed by all six New England governors.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the new travel restrictions for youth hockey are being implemented across New England.

“I’m all for taking measures that limit the spread of the virus, we need to get it under control,” said Rob Seelig of Lyme, New Hampshire.

Seelig is on the board of Hanover Youth Hockey. I caught up with him at Campion Arena which is just over the border from White River Junction, Vermont.

He says he supports the new ban on interstate travel for youth hockey which applies to public and private schools as well. But, he says it has a greater impact on border communities.

“The fact that we don’t require masks on the ice in New Hampshire, I don’t understand why we don’t do that, that to me would be a biggest step than prohibiting kids from Norwich, Vermont, to coming over to Hanover, New Hampshire, to play,” Seelig said.

There have been clusters of COVID-19 cases tied to hockey rinks. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says his administration is looking at possible restrictions for other winter sports, as well.

“New Hampshire took a very aggressive data-driven action a few weeks ago when we temporarily paused hockey, looked at redoing some of the guidance, put some mandatory testing in place,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The new travel restrictions for hockey come when a record number of COVID-19 cases are being reported in the Granite State. Some 323 cases were announced Thursday which is double the peak caseload in New Hampshire this past spring when stay at home orders were put into effect. But Sununu says another complete shutdown is not likely.

“Mental health issues, the isolation, the shutdown of schools, the issues around abused kids, the issues around substance misuse and abuse-- all those issues get drastically exacerbated,” Sununu said.

The new rules for hockey go into effect Saturday. But, those on the ice say other measures, which have already been implemented at this rink, should also be considered.

“I think steps like masks on ice, no locker rooms, no spectators in the rinks, that would really prevent the spread of the virus,” Seelig said.

The travel restrictions for hockey will not affect college or professional sports. They will be in effect until at least the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row

Latest News

Lyric Theatre goes virtual with 'Songs for a New World'
Bike modifications to survive a grueling trek
$8M added to Vt. hazard pay program, deadline extended
Vermont cyclist sets record in Arkansas race
Gov. Chris Sununu at Thursday's briefing
Sununu bracing for daily COVID case counts to triple in coming days