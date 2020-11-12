Youth hockey ordered to stay close to home

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Youth hockey teams in our region will need to stay closer to home due to a new agreement signed by all six New England governors.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the new travel restrictions for youth hockey are being implemented across New England.

“I’m all for taking measures that limit the spread of the virus, we need to get it under control,” said Rob Seelig of Lyme, New Hampshire.

Seelig is on the board of Hanover Youth Hockey. I caught up with him at Campion Arena which is just over the border from White River Junction, Vermont.

He says he supports the new ban on interstate travel for youth hockey which applies to public and private schools as well. But, he says it has a greater impact on border communities.

“The fact that we don’t require masks on the ice in New Hampshire, I don’t understand why we don’t do that, that to me would be a biggest step than prohibiting kids from Norwich, Vermont, to coming over to Hanover, New Hampshire, to play,” Seelig said.

There have been clusters of COVID-19 cases tied to hockey rinks. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says his administration is looking at possible restrictions for other winter sports, as well.

“New Hampshire took a very aggressive data-driven action a few weeks ago when we temporarily paused hockey, looked at redoing some of the guidance, put some mandatory testing in place,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

The new travel restrictions for hockey come when a record number of COVID-19 cases are being reported in the Granite State. Some 323 cases were announced Thursday which is double the peak caseload in New Hampshire this past spring when stay at home orders were put into effect. But Sununu says another complete shutdown is not likely.

“Mental health issues, the isolation, the shutdown of schools, the issues around abused kids, the issues around substance misuse and abuse-- all those issues get drastically exacerbated,” Sununu said.

The new rules for hockey go into effect Saturday. But, those on the ice say other measures, which have already been implemented at this rink, should also be considered.

“I think steps like masks on ice, no locker rooms, no spectators in the rinks, that would really prevent the spread of the virus,” Seelig said.

The travel restrictions for hockey will not affect college or professional sports. They will be in effect until at least the end of the year.

