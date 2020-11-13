Advertisement

2 banks in Maine, NH set to merge this month

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) - Federal regulators have approved the merger of a pair of Maine-based banks.

A spokesperson says Bangor Savings Bank and Damariscotta Bank & Trust will have a combined $5.9 billion in assets and more than 60 branch locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The banks say they received final approval for the merger from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Nov. 10. The banks say the transaction is expected to close on Nov. 30.

The banks say in a statement that the merger will ultimately give Bangor Savings Bank new locations in Maine’s mid-coast region.

