Baylor, golden retriever who joined Stowe hikers, dies at 12

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - One of a pair of beloved golden retrievers who were known as unofficial guides on a trail in Stowe has died.

The Burlington Free Press reported on Thursday that one of the “Pinnacle dogs” named Baylor died at age 12. A family who lives near the Stowe Pinnacle Trail owned the dogs, Sampson and Baylor, and confirmed the death in a Facebook post. Hikers frequently took photos of them lounging at the summit.

Hiker Austin Davis noticed Saturday that just one of the dogs was on the trail instead of the usual two.

