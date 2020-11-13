Advertisement

Burlington High School continues new tradition of BLM flag raising

BLM Flag raising at BHS Friday.
BLM Flag raising at BHS Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the third year in a row, Burlington High School students have raised the Black Lives Matter flag on campus.

Friday’s ceremony took place despite the fact the school remains vacant following elevated PCB levels. This year’s ceremony was much smaller than usual because of the pandemic and accompanied the raising of flags at three other schools in the district Friday. It will eventually be flown over each school in the city following more ceremonies this month and next.

Burlington High School students say the flag will help continue to spread awareness surrounding racial justice issues here and across the country. “This year especially, it is really important to have the community come together, especially because our school is such a diverse school. I think it’s just really important to keep the tradition going,” said Olivia Calderin, a BHS junior.

“Our diversity is our strength, and that’s what we want to lead with here. Not just as a high school, but I think it reflects the values of the city of Burlington,” said asst. BHS Asst. Principal Herb Perez.

BHS was only the second public high school in the country to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in 2018. Montpelier High School was the first.

