Burlington tracking increased COVID-19 at main wastewater plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More traces of COVID-19 are being found in Burlington’s wastewater, signaling increased community spread of the virus.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says it was detected in the main wastewater plant. Earlier this week, high levels were detected at the plant in the city’s New North End. That resulted in over 300 COVID tests in that part of the city.

Now, another 150 people have already signed up for testing Saturday. The mayor says residents of the Queen City have been doing their part and they need to remain vigilant. “We are in an inflection point. We are either going to continue with that kind of performance and all the benefits that flow from that if we come together, if we hear the governor’s calls today,” Weinberger said.

There are no openings at the testing site Saturday, but the mayor says the city is working with the state and National Guard to set up more pop-up testing next week.

