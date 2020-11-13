Advertisement

Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The restrictions take effect Monday.

Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Vermont COVID case count breaks one-day record
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on King Street in Burlington.
Shooting investigation underway in Burlington

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal
File photo
Food program events scheduled through November
Ted King
Vermont cyclist sets record in Arkansas race