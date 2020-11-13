Advertisement

Disney Plus nets 74 million subscribers, parent company still loses $2.8 billion

Last year, Disney made more than $10 billion
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been struggling this year with the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service has been a bright spot.

At the end of its first year, Disney Plus had nearly 74 million subscribers.

Still, the company notched a $2.8 billion loss for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 3

The previous year, Disney saw more than $10 billion in profit.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Burlington's New North End.
Rising coronavirus in wastewater prompts Burlington to ramp up testing

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Teacher dies 3 days after coronavirus diagnosis in Iowa
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in veterans hospital blast