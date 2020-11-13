Advertisement

Lyndon Institute gets gym makeover thanks to generous alum

Lyndon Institute's new gym floor.
Lyndon Institute's new gym floor.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom school has a brand new basketball court for the first time since the mid-'60s.

Scott Fleishman visited Lyndon Institute in August as crews began demolishing the Vikings old court. It could not be effectively resurfaced so it had to be replaced. The court was made possible thanks to a donation from Laura Ashton. Her husband, Richard, is a Lyndon Institute alum and she has worked as a physical education teacher.

There’s a new addition of a lady Viking symbol. One of the biggest improvements is that the court now has a little give for the athletes and the basketballs they’re dribbling. The old court was mounted right to the concrete.

“It’s a magnificent floor. We stood up in the bleachers and looked down on it and it’s just an awesome sight. The other night we had open gym at our other practice facility. The kids were just already giddy about coming here to have a shoot-a-round and you can just see the stars in their eyes and the giddiness, you could feel it,” said Eric Berry, the school’s athletic director.

This is the same floor system going into UVM’s brand new Tarrant Center.

