Middlebury College students under a required quarantine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury students will be under a campus quarantine until they leave for break.

It starts at 6 p.m. Friday and means students must stay on campus until next Saturday.

Students requesting permission to leave and return to campus for essential or urgent matters must email and get approval from the Dean of Students.

All emergencies go to public safety.

All college activities are limited to campus and things like dining halls are still open.

Students who learn in-person but live off campus are still able to go onto campus, but shouldn’t go into town unless it’s essential.

Mandatory Campus Quarantine as of 6 p.m. Friday Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff, We are writing today about the...

Posted by Middlebury College on Thursday, November 12, 2020

