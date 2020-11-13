Advertisement

Moriah woman charged with hate crime

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Essex County, New York, woman faces hat crime charges after attacking a neighbor Wednesday night.

Police say Jessica Keech, 33, started yelling at her neighbor using racial slurs and offensive language. When the victim walked away to her own home, police say Keech kicked in her door, hit the woman in the mouth and held her down by her neck.

Keech is being charged with 2nd-degree burglary as a hate crime, and criminal mischief in the 4th degree as a hate crime.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Burlington's New North End.
Rising coronavirus in wastewater prompts Burlington to ramp up testing
Police investigate a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.
Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Latest News

File photo
Plattsburgh nursing home staff member tests positive for COVID
File photo
$8M added to Vt. hazard pay program, deadline extended
Vermont state leaders to hold briefing as COVID-19 cases soar
Vermont state leaders to hold briefing as COVID-19 cases rise
Dave has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast