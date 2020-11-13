Moriah woman charged with hate crime

MORIAH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Essex County, New York, woman faces hat crime charges after attacking a neighbor Wednesday night.

Police say Jessica Keech, 33, started yelling at her neighbor using racial slurs and offensive language. When the victim walked away to her own home, police say Keech kicked in her door, hit the woman in the mouth and held her down by her neck.

Keech is being charged with 2nd-degree burglary as a hate crime, and criminal mischief in the 4th degree as a hate crime.

