North Country Chamber of Commerce pushes residents to shop local

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Pandemic continues to pummel many businesses, so the North Country Chamber of Commerce is reminding residents they need your help. Kelly O’Brien explains the new push to get people to buy local.

As many businesses closed down for several months because of COVID-19, some began to think outside of the box. Curtiss Hemm, the chef and owner of the Carriage House Cooking School in Peru, says a cell phone is the most powerful tool you have. He couldn’t hold in-person cooking classes but that didn’t stop him from creating delicious dishes for all to enjoy. Each week, he took to Facebook for a virtual lesson. “That became an incredibly valuable resource to people but also a lifesaver to us,” he said. “We saw our reach and our potential through social media expand beyond anything I ever expected.”

The chef has slowly has started in-person classes again, getting back to biz as usual like many other businesses in the region. “We got a late start this year. I think it was June before restaurants got the okay to open, but when we did it was outrageous to see how many people came from the local community,” said Matt Spiegel, the owner of Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill in Plattsburgh.

With the holidays quickly approaching, The North Country Chamber of Commerce is asking the community to continue shopping locally. “It has been noticed by our restaurants, by our businesses, that their fellow citizens in the area are stepping up,” said chamber president Garry Douglas.

Another hurdle business are facing is the border closure. Douglas says Canadian tourists make up about $400 million in annual sales in Clinton County alone, bringing in over $10 million in county sales taxes. “That is just gone. It isn’t depressed, it isn’t down,” said Douglas. “They aren’t here and they can’t be here and they aren’t going to be here through the Christmas season.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says it’s all about asking residents to give back to the businesses that have always given what they had to the community. “What may seem like small actions, goes a very long way,” he said.

