Online ugly mask competition underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rotary Club of South Burlington has a new twist to an annual holiday tradition.

For the last three years, the club has held an Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk where upwards of 200 participants show off their holiday-themed sweaters and enjoy a chilly run and walk through South Burlington. This year, with the pandemic, there won’t be an in-person celebration. The Rotary Club has decided to host a virtual ugly mask competition instead.

Face masks are a common sight these days, so why not have a little fun with it. The contest started yesterday and runs through November 28th. There are three categories -- elementary school age, middle and high school age, and adult. The top five entries in each category will be chosen by a committee.

“The number of different masks that are out there and what you see on the news is just incredible, from very artistic to just incredibly funny. This is the first time -- hopefully the only time. Hopefully next year we can go back to the ugly sweater, get everybody together, and I think this year should just be a lot of fun. With the ugly sweater, we always wanted to have people smile. Our smiles are covered up this year, but you can see it in people’s eyes, they’re looking to have a good time.” said contest organizer Jay Pasackow.

There’s no entry fee and money from event sponsors will go to support the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund, as well as South Burlington Rotary Charities.

