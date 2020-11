SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Meet Maple, this week’s Pets with Potential.

Maple is a spayed, female lionhead rabbit mix. She is very soft and fluffy and loves to hop around and eat her treats.

Triana Kozak from Chittenden County’s Humane Society has more on this delightful lady.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.