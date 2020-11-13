Advertisement

Plattsburgh nursing home staff member tests positive for COVID

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Testing is underway at a Plattsburgh nursing home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadowbrook Healthcare says after doing house-wide testing on November 5, a staff member who worked in the kitchen tested positive.

We’re told they didn’t show symptoms prior to testing positive and had no direct contact with residents.

The nursing home says the staffer wore a mask and infection control was practiced at all times in the building.

