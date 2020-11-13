Plattsburgh nursing home staff member tests positive for COVID

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Testing is underway at a Plattsburgh nursing home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadowbrook Healthcare says after doing house-wide testing on November 5, a staff member who worked in the kitchen tested positive.

We’re told they didn’t show symptoms prior to testing positive and had no direct contact with residents.

The nursing home says the staffer wore a mask and infection control was practiced at all times in the building.

Related Stories:

4th employee at North Country nursing home positive for coronavirus

NY officials clamp down on Plattsburgh nursing home over visitation plan

Plattsburgh nursing home plans to defy visitor restriction guidelines

Plattsburgh nursing home families continue push for visitation rights

Meadowbrook Healthcare gets the greenlight for outdoor visits

North Country Artist brings joy to seniors in assisted living facilities

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.