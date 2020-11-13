Advertisement

Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes

Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.
Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police chase Friday afternoon ended with a car damaging two homes in Burlington’s New North End.

Colchester Police were pursuing a driver who led them into Burlington. The driver then hit the porch of one home, then drove their car into a house on North Avenue. Police tell us they got away on foot.

There was a passenger in the car but hey suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

