Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police chase Friday afternoon ended with a car damaging two homes in Burlington’s New North End.

Colchester Police were pursuing a driver who led them into Burlington. The driver then hit the porch of one home, then drove their car into a house on North Avenue. Police tell us they got away on foot.

There was a passenger in the car but hey suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.