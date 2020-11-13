Police investigate Marshfield school vandalism

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking for your help to find two people who many be connected to a burglary in Marshfield.

Two people are wanted for questioning following a reported burglary at the Hollister Hill School on Taylor Farm Road.

It happened Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

Police say someone went into the school house, vandalized it and left the area.

The two were caught on security camera on the same road around the time of the incident.

