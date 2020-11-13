Advertisement

Police investigate Marshfield school vandalism

Police looking for these two
Police looking for these two(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking for your help to find two people who many be connected to a burglary in Marshfield.

Two people are wanted for questioning following a reported burglary at the Hollister Hill School on Taylor Farm Road.

It happened Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

Police say someone went into the school house, vandalized it and left the area.

The two were caught on security camera on the same road around the time of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Burlington's New North End.
Rising coronavirus in wastewater prompts Burlington to ramp up testing
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
Police investigate a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.
Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Latest News

2 banks in Maine, NH set to merge this month
2 banks in Maine, NH set to merge this month
Health Department is looking for people who took part in bowling leagues at Spare Time in...
Vermont seeks people who attended events for COVID testing
SHEENA LEVEILLE
Woman arrested for having 400 bags of heroin
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Lake Placid Church service