Possible showers east today, otherwise plenty of clouds.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase today, as the remnants of Eta barely clips us during the afternoon. Areas east of the Champlain Valley have the chance for afternoon showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy today, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The weekend will have a dry and chilly Saturday, then showers on Sunday.

Next week will not feel like the weather we’ve had lately. Monday will have partly sunny skies, though a few showers and snow showers are possible. Tuesday will be colder, as a cold front comes through with snow showers. This will be followed by dry but quite chilly days Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low to mid 30s, with overnight lows in the teens in the colder valleys. Thursday will be slightly warmer, getting back into the upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

