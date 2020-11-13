Potential COVID-19 exposure at Lake Placid Church service

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Essex County in New York, health officials are warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a Lake Placid Church.

A person who has tested positive attended the 8:30 AM service at St. Agnes catholic church on November 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Testing will be offered at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds on Friday from 9 AM to noon.

If you attended any of those church services, you are asked to call the Adirondack Health COVID clinic to pre-register.

