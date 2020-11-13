Advertisement

Program aims to culivate local climate leadership

File photo
File photo(NREL/DOE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont program to boost how communities address the global issue of climate change at the local level recently celebrated its first graduates.

The Vermont Council on Rural Development’s first class of “Climate Catalysts” aims to bring together local leaders to develop local projects.

Darren Perron spoke with Jon Copans, the council’s director, and one of the inaugural graduates, Catherine Crawley from the Stowe Energy Committee.

