Some Vt. students to return to remote learning till January

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Many college students in Vermont will not be returning to their campuses after Thanksgiving break in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now officials and parents are weighing whether that plan should extend to Vermont’s K-12 students.

Vermont education officials say returning to a remote learning method is not necessary after Thanksgiving break. But WCAX spoke with one superintendent who announced her district won’t return to school until January 11.

“In-person instruction is what is best. But we have to deal with the reality of the situation and not what we want the situation to be," said Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman

The district decided last week that all students will learn remotely from November 30 through January 11. The union is made up of around 950 students and roughly 250 employees. In a survey, about 25% of the families said they would be traveling or have visitors and have to quarantine after the holidays. About 30% of staff said the same.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says they will not be mandating remote learning after Thanksgiving for all Vermont schools. “We will certainly monitor the trends and the data, but we don’t think a preemptive decision like that is in the best interest of students right now," he said Friday. French says he hopes teachers and families will rethink their holiday plans to ensure everyone can return to in-person learning.

“I believe it’s a sad thing that the children cannot go back to school," said Ned Bowen of Ludlow, who is raising his 10-year-old granddaughter. He understands the safety reasons, but says kids miss out on socialization and it causes difficulties. “My wife works, I work. Whose job is more important? One of us has to stay home."

Superintendent Fierman says another concern is the strain on teachers who would have to teach 25% of their students remotely and the rest in person. In a typical year, it wouldn’t be an issue because classes could be combined if a teacher is out, but with COVID restrictions she says it isn’t doable. “We have to keep everybody six-feet apart in our high school. We have to keep them three-feet apart. We are trying to maintain our cohorts. So, if we don’t have the appropriate staff, the ’We’ll just figure it out and make it work” is not a really good option at this time."

Fierman says she understands the difficulty this causes for families, but in order to make sure everyone is safe, this was the best solution for their supervisory union.

