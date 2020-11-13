Advertisement

Spike in Vt. cases worse than spring, but state better prepared

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Scott said new restrictions put in place Friday were based on the data from rising cases in Vermont. But is the caseload worse now than this spring or are we just better at catching the cases?

With 84 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, a record 109 cases Thursday, and 72 on Wednesday, Vermont is seeing higher numbers than when the state shut down to stop the spread in March.

Vt. Heath Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine Friday said one thing is for sure -- there clearly is more virus in our communities. He says it’s always been here, but with more people moving gatherings indoors, letting their guard down, and partying on Halloween, conditions were right for the virus to surge.

We asked if it’s as bad as it was this past spring, even though lower case numbers were reported back then. “I think that in the very, very early -- March, April -- yes,” Levine said.

What we didn’t have then was an aggressive, widespread testing strategy to catch all the cases. But robust testing was in place all summer with low case counts. So, while Levine says testing helps document the cases, it’s peoples' behaviors that are causing them to rise. “The fact of the matter is, there’s more virus around and the virus that was always around is getting transmitted person-to-person,” Levine said.

So why not shut down completely? It also comes down to the data. AHS Secretary Mike Smith says hindsight allows them to be more surgical about what they restrict.

“When we entered into March, we were building the airplane as we were flying it,” Smith said. “In this instance, and in this spike, we’ve got the infrastructure in place, we’ve got the airplane built. What we have to do is make sure we fly through this turbulence in the best method that we can,” he said.

The other reason they’re in a better place is preparedness. Dr. Levine says we entered this recent surge with sufficient PPE, large amounts of testing, and adequate contact tracing, which means they don’t have to take as drastic of actions.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
Washington County is at the center of a statewide spike in COVID cases.
Washington County at center of statewide COVID spike

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
As virus surges, Northeast governors to mull next steps
Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.
Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes
NASA
Countdown underway for 1st SpaceX crewed commercial mission
court
Lyndon Institute gets gym makeover thanks to generous alum