Sununu acknowledges President-elect Biden

CONCORD, NH (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is breaking with some Republican colleagues when it comes to claims by the president that Democrats stole the election.

President Donald Trump has made repeated claims, without citing specific evidence, that widespread voter fraud took place throughout the country. Those claims have been echoed by some GOP leaders. Sununu was asked about the election results during his weekly press conference.

“Joe Biden is the president-elect. There is no indication of widespread voter fraud here in New Hampshire. I can’t speak to other states, I just don’t know. Every state does it differently, but I can tell you in New Hampshire there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Folks voted at an unbelievable rate. We got the results that night. We counted and it looks good," Sununu said.

Trump claimed widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire during the 2016 election which he lost to Hillary Clinton by roughly 2,700 votes. But those claims were debunked by New Hampshire’s Secretary of State. This time around Trump lost to Biden by nearly 58,000 votes in the Granite State.

