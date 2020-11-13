Advertisement

Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America's CEOs have made public statements about President Trump's refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump has won North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes, staving off a hard-fought challenge by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and holding the battleground state for Republicans.

Trump’s victory in North Carolina brings him to 232 electoral votes. Biden, who was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, has 290 electoral votes and defeated Trump by flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Trump campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including gatherings in Fayetteville, Winston-Salem and Greenville in the weeks before the election.

He was scheduled to hold the Republican National Convention in the state but pulled out after a fight with the state’s Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

The Associated Press has still not called the presidential race in Georgia, which is conducting a recount.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
Washington County is at the center of a statewide spike in COVID cases.
Washington County at center of statewide COVID spike

Latest News

Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch
The Wastewater Treatment Facility in Burlington, Vt.
Burlington tracking increased COVID-19 at main wastewater plant
File photo
Travel restrictions impact hunting season
File photo
Sununu acknowledges President-elect Biden
BLM Flag raising at BHS Friday.
Burlington High School continues new tradition of BLM flag raising