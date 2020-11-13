Vermont broadcast legend tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier has tested positive for COVID-19.
His daughter shared the news on Facebook. She says his symptoms are mild and his sprits are good.
He wanted his condition to be known to encourage Vermonters to wear a mask and stay safe.
Squier used to call races for NASCAR and he owned Thunder Road in Barre.
