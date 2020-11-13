Vermont Law School president to step down

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Vermont Law School is stepping down.

The School’s Board of Trustees Friday announced Friday that Thomas McHenry will be stepping down at the end of June. McHenry, who took the job in 2017, faced a steep drop in enrollments and a $1 million budget deficit that was part of a nationwide enrollment trend. He faced sharp criticism in academic circles for cutting the tenure of multiple professors.

“I’m so pleased to be leaving VLS stronger financially and, with the newly endorsed strategic initiatives, poised for future growth. VLS is a great school, attracting and educating some of the most environmentally and socially committed law and policy students from around the country and the world,” McHenry said in a statement.

McHenry will continue to run the school while the Board searches for his successor.

