Vermont seeks people who attended events for COVID testing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is looking for people who attended two Halloween parties and others who participated in a bowling league so they can be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The call comes as the state is experiencing a record surge in virus cases.

The department says contact tracers have been unsuccessful in getting all the information they need about the people who attended the Oct. 31 parties in Marshfield and Milton.

They are also looking for people who took part in bowling leagues at Spare Time in Colchester on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

People who attended those events should be tested and follow public health guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.