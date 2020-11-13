Advertisement

Vermont seeks people who attended events for COVID testing

(WBRC)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is looking for people who attended two Halloween parties and others who participated in a bowling league so they can be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The call comes as the state is experiencing a record surge in virus cases.

The department says contact tracers have been unsuccessful in getting all the information they need about the people who attended the Oct. 31 parties in Marshfield and Milton.

They are also looking for people who took part in bowling leagues at Spare Time in Colchester on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

People who attended those events should be tested and follow public health guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Vermont breaks state’s 1-day record for COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Burlington's New North End.
Rising coronavirus in wastewater prompts Burlington to ramp up testing
Colin Gillis
NY authorities excavate Adirondack property connected to 2012 disappearance
Police investigate a shooting in downtown Burlington, Vermont.
Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting

Latest News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Lake Placid Church service
SHEENA LEVEILLE
Woman arrested for having 400 bags of Herioin
File photo
Food program events scheduled through November
Ted King
Vermont cyclist sets record in Arkansas race