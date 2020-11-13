Vermont state leaders to hold briefing as COVID-19 cases rise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a coronavirus press briefing Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

We expect an update on the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as current outbreaks and hospitalizations.

After a spike in new cases this week outpaced the state’s models, officials are expected to issue further guidance on travel restrictions and/or possible closures.

The State of Emergency is supposed to end Sunday, but will likely be extended.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 109 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,651. There have been a total of 59 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.9%. A total of 197,619 tests have been conducted, 218 travelers are being monitored, 10,563 have completed monitoring, and 1,958 have recovered.

