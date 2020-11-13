Woman arrested for having 400 bags of Herioin

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is behind bars for having over 400 bags of heroin in her hotel room.

South Burlington Police arrested Sheena Leveille for possession of heroin.

Police say their investigation into drug trafficking led them to the hotel Leveille was staying at.

After they received a warrant, they went into the room and discovered 424 bags of heroin.

Police say Leveille has two active warrants, one for driving with a suspended license and for failure to comply with her department of corrections furlough.

