By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend everyone! This weekend won’t be anything like last weekend!

Along with the colder air, we’ve seen some scattered showers today. Saturday, there may be a few isolated showers, mainly over the mountains. Most of us will remain dry.

Sunday, a low pressure system will move in from the west that will bring widespread rain first to Northern NY late morning and into Vermont early afternoon. Most of us will get rain, but there will be a period of snow in the Adirondacks and eastern VT before changing over to rain.

Monday, it will be gusty with some rain and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday it will be even colder, with some mainly mountain snow showers and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s!

It will remain chilly right through the middle of the week.

