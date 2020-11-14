Advertisement

A quiet day today, then some needed rain on Sunday.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A little bubble of high pressure will bring a fair day today, with skies becoming partly sunny by afternoon. It will be a touch on the chilly side, with highs in the low 40s. Sunday will start off with some sunshine, then a storm system will bring a good slug of needed rain during the afternoon and evening. The rain may mix with some snow in the mountains. It will be windy, however, with gusts from the south up to 40 mph. The rain will move out late Sunday evening.

Monday will be a bit unsettled, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain/snow showers. A cold front will then move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning, with some flurries. This will be followed by a cold afternoon, with highs only in the 30s. The coldest day will be Wednesday, with most spots only in the 20s, then we warm back up after that. There is a chance for rain/snow showers by Friday.

