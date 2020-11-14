Advertisement

Milton man faces sexual abuse charges of minors

Brandon Rhoades
Brandon Rhoades(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man is facing multiple charges accused of sexually abusing two 12-year-old girls.

Around 3 AM on November 2nd, police saw two young girls standing in the road in Williston near Maple Tree Place.

They told police they were picked up by a man they met on Snapchat earlier that evening.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Rhoades of Milton.

Rhoades thought they were 17 and allegedly gave them alcohol.

Police say he sexually assaulted one girl, and sexually abused the other then left them on the side of the road.

Detectives arrested Rhoades a week later and he’s now being held without bail.

