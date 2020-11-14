Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in...
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Sheena Leveille
Woman arrested for having over 400 bags of heroin
Vt. health officials are looking for people who took part in recent bowling league and...
Vt. health officials seek attendees of bowling, Halloween events for COVID testing
Burlington police chase ends with driver crashing into North Avenue home.
Police chase ends with driver crashing into New North End homes
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington

Latest News

Holiday Shopping
Downtown shops get ready for holiday season during the pandemic
Burlington Police arrested Jason Kelsaw, 28, on Gazo Avenue in Burlington's New North End...
Man who crashed into Burlington homes found in shed, arrested
A fire either damaged or completely destroyed 24 cars in a carport at a condo complex in Essex...
Two dozen cars destroyed, damaged in ‘suspicious’ carport fire
Matt Lumsden Real Estate hosted the third annual Stuff-a-Truck Thanksgiving food drive on...
Community contributes to Thanksgiving food drive
Courtesy Wayne Savage
Man who crashed into New North End homes arrested