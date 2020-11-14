Rutland City man accused of assaulting minor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is facing a number of charges, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and filming it. It happened back in July.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Dodge was arrested last week in Castleton and would have been released on conditions, but he violated his probation so he is being held in jail.

He’ll be in court on Monday.

