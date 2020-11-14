Advertisement

Three Bennington residents arrested in two separate drug busts

2 separate drug busts in Bennington
2 separate drug busts in Bennington(Bennington Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Nov. 14, 2020
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two drug busts in Bennington have three residents facing a multitude of drug charges.

Bennington Police Department executed their first search warrant Friday morning, yielding 230 bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, money, and pellet guns, among other things. Police then arrested 29-year-old Daryl Farrell and 28-year-old Brittany Kneutter, both of Bennington.

Farrell was charged with sale, possession and trafficking of heroin, possession and sale of cocaine, and violation of conditions of release. Kneutter was charged with sale of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Later on Friday morning, Bennington Police executed a second warrant at a different address where officers found found crack cocaine, 5 bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, over $1,100, and more according to a press release.

30-year-old Sarah Jacobs also of Bennington was arrested and charged with the sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and violation of conditions of release.

All parties were arrested and released, and are scheduled to appear in court.

