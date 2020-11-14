What to do Saturday, Nov. 14th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what o do on this Saturday.

The 3rd Annual Stuff-A-Truck Thanksgiving food drive is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The holidays are on the horizon which means that we are in the season of giving. That is why Matt Lumsden Real Estate is asking for community support this weekend at the Saws in Williston.

You can help by bringing canned or boxed food items, turkey, hygiene and or paper products. These donations will benefit Heavenly Pantry.

Keeping the giving spirit alive is the in the N.H. State Police. They are putting on their annual local toys for tots gift drive.

This in support of the national US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign. The State Police will be hosting several events and collections sites across New Hampshire to collect as many new, and unwrapped toys as possible. These toys will be given to less fortunate children for this holiday season.

These collection efforts will start this Saturday. Nov. 14th, and go through Sunday Dec. 8th.

Find a collection site near you:

Toys for Tots Collection Sites (WCAX)

Saturday night you can rock to the oldies at the Claremont Opera House.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. There will be an 11 piece orchestra playing some classic early rock, R & B, and blues tunes. Tickets will cost $15 for adults, and $10 for anyone under 21. The concert will be free to COH Gold members.

To reserve tickets you can either call this number: 603-542-4433, or reserve online. If you want to learn more about the concert you can visit the Claremont Opera House website.

Well that wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

