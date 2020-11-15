A few chilly days this week.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong storm system will bring a good slug of rain this evening, along with windy conditions. The wind may gust over 40 mph at times through tonight, and possibly to 55 mph in Northern New York, where a few power outages are possible. Any rain will taper to a few showers and mountain snow showers overnight, though the chance for that will continue on Monday. It will remain breezy, with highs in the 40s.

A trough will come through early Tuesday with possible snow showers. This will bring a surge of colder air. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. The coldest day of the week (and possibly so far this season) will be Wednesday. Though skies will be partly sunny, high temperatures will only be in the 20s. Overnight lows will dip into the teens, with single digits possible in the colder valleys. Thursday will be on the cloudy side, though warmer. Friday will be warmer yet, and there’s the chance for a few showers.

Next weekend is shaping up with a fair Saturday. It looks like yet another active Sunday is underway, with showers and snow showers possible, depending on the track of the storm.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.